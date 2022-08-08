Today is Monday August 08, 2022
2 dead in 18-wheeler rollover off Toll 49 and Highway 110

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2022 at 4:21 pm
2 dead in 18-wheeler rollover off Toll 49 and Highway 110TYLER – Two people are now confirmed dead in an 18-wheeler roll over Monday off Toll 49 and Highway 110. According to DPS a truck traveling northbound on Highway 110 exit ramp left the roadway to the left and overcorrected to the right. Truck rolled one and a half times coming to a rest on its top. The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 was closed for a couple of hours due to overturned 18-wheeler and cleanup. The investigation continues and the names of the victims have not been released.



