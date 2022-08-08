Today is Monday August 08, 2022
KETK News now accepting donations for pet supply drive

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2022 at 4:21 pm
KETK News now accepting donations for pet supply driveTYLER – For the third year in a row, our news partner KETK News is hosting a pet supply drive for local animal shelters. The event has already started and is running through Aug. 19. Residents can drop off their donations at the KETK station located on 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler. They are accepting donations Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Shelters need items like food, bedding, cleaning supplies and toys.



