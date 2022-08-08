Biden travels to survey Kentucky flood damage in first presidential trip after COVID isolation

(WASHINGTON) -- Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to survey damage from severe flooding in the state -- a visit that also marks his first presidential trip since he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

He landed in Lexington on Monday morning to talk with local officials about the flooding, which killed at least 37 people after rain soaked the eastern part of the state. On Sunday, the president amended an existing emergency declaration for Kentucky to free up additional disaster assistance.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to meet with Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear, according to the White House. The Bidens will also visit families affected by the flooding.

The president previously visited Kentucky in December to survey tornado damage in the state.

Biden told reporters at Dover Air Force Base before flying on Monday that he felt "great" and again tested negative for COVID that morning.

He was first cleared to leave isolation Sunday after testing negative for a second time following a so-called rebound case of the virus.

The president tested positive last month and, according to his doctor, experienced mild symptoms including a slight fever, cough and sore throat. He tested negative less than a week after that first positive test but received another positive test just days after that.

During his initial bout with COVID, Biden took Paxlovid, which is a key therapeutic for high-risk patients in preventing hospitalization and other severe outcomes. But it at times produces a rebound case after a patient finishes their course of treatment.

After he got the green light to leave isolation, Biden traveled to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, before traveling Monday to Kentucky.

