Khloé Kardashian welcomes baby number two with ex Tristan Thompson

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2022 at 9:25 am
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Baby number two has arrived for Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The pair, who split in January, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate, a rep for Kardashian confirms to E! Online. The two are already parents to 4-year-old True Thompson.

The baby’s name has not been revealed.

Khloé’s new arrival comes a month after it was confirmed that she and the NBA player were expecting a second child. At the time a rep shared that True’s brother “was conceived in November.”

The second child does not mean a reconciliation for the 38-year-old reality star and 31-year old baller. The two split after it was revealed that Thompson was having a baby with Maralee Nichols, a fitness model he slept with in Houston in March 2021.

This is the second child for Khloé, and Tristan’s fourth. He also has a seven-month-old son with Nichols and a five-year-old son with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



