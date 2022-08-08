Today is Monday August 08, 2022
East Texas man charged in fatal stabbing

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2022 at 8:40 am
East Texas man charged in fatal stabbingSMITH COUNTY — An Alba man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Chance Hull, 22, of Alba, was charged with first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000. Police were called to Sneed Avenue regarding a stabbing Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw one person with stab wounds and Hull, who was attempting to provide first aid, although he was later arrested. Andy Erbaugh, with the Tyler Police Department, said that a physical altercation led up to the stabbing. EMS took the victim to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.



