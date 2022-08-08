Today is Monday August 08, 2022
‘Bullet Train’ speeds to #1 at the box office with $30.1 million weekend

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2022 at 7:44 am
2022 CTMG/Scott Garfield

The Brad Pitt action-comedy Bullet Train topped the weekend box office, opening on the low end of expectations with an estimated $30.1 million. The film opened to an estimated $32.4 million overseas, for a global total of $62.5 million.

DC League of Super Pets dropped to second place, grabbing an estimated $11.2 million in its second week of release. Its global total currently stands at $83.4 million.

The sci-fi horror flick Nope also slid a notch to third place, earning an estimated $8.5 million. That brings its three-week domestic tally to $97.9. Nope opens worldwide next week.

Landing in fourth place was Thor: Love and Thunder, delivering an estimated $7.6 million in its fifth week of release. Its $315.1 million total makes it the top-grossing Thor film domestically. Worldwide, Love and Thunder has earned $699 million.

Minions: The Rise of Gru rounded out the top five, collecting an estimated $7.1 million for a total of $336 million after six weeks.

The Joe Koy-starring comedy Easter Sunday sputtered out of the gate, with an estimated $5.25 million for an eighth-place finish.

Elsewhere, Top Gun: Maverick finished in seventh place with an estimated $7 million. That brings its 11-week tally to $659 million, pushing it passed Titanic as the seventh all-time highest-grossing domestic film.

