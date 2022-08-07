Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2022 at 5:51 pm

Tyler – Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. According to our news partner KETK, at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed that Kaegan Wright had drowned at a swimming pool at this location. The pool was reportedly in the backyard of a residence near Kaegan’s home on the same street. Kaegan was then taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy, ordered by Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson.

