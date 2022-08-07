Today is Sunday August 07, 2022
ktbb logo
4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2022 at 5:51 pm
GALVESTON (AP) — Police say four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas. Police say 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the late Saturday wreck in Galveston. Police say investigators believe that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which crashed into the golf cart. Two others who were riding in the golf cart were hospitalized and police say they were in critical condition. Police say Espinoza was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.



