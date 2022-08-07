Overton issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2022 at 10:16 pm

OVERTON – The city of Overton issued a boil water notice for residence there. According to our news partner KETK, a small break occurred in the line near the water storage tank, with the tank running dry. During the notice, water for cooking, drinking and ice making should be brought to a rolling boil, then boiled for an additional two minutes. Also, bottled water can be used in place of boiled water. When the boil water notice is no longer in force, there will be a notice from the public water system that will cancel the boil water notice.

