Giants rookie lineman Marcus McKethan suffers season-ending knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan is expected to miss the 2022 season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the team confirmed Saturday. This was the fear after he was carted off the previous day during a scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.

McKethan was placed on the reserve/injured list, ending his season.

McKethan, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina earlier this year, was working at right tackle with the second team at the time of the injury. He was primarily being used as a guard this summer but the Giants have been short on linemen because of injuries and depth concerns.

The 6-7, 335-pound rookie was injured during Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage. He crumbled to the ground while trying to anchor and rolled around in pain. Coach Brian Daboll confirmed afterwards it was a lower leg injury.

The cart came on the field almost immediately, and McKethan’s teammates all came over to wish him well. So did Daboll. McKethan limped onto the cart under his own power and had his right leg propped as he exited the field into the locker room.

The Giants’ depth at offensive line continues to get tested. Reserve right tackle Matt Gono has recurring problems in his neck that will likely end his playing career, a source told ESPN earlier in the week. The Giants signed offensive tackle Will Holden on Friday as a result.

McKethan was the 173rd overall pick by the Giants this year. He played in 43 games — 37 starts — at UNC. He was honorable mention All-ACC in each of his final two seasons. The Giants were looking at McKethan as depth for the interior of their offensive line this season alongside his former Tar Heels teammate, Josh Ezeudu, who has also been playing as a second-team guard and tackle for the Giants this summer.

