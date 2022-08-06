Today is Saturday August 06, 2022
State Forest Service: no hobby drones please

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2022 at 5:27 pm
State Forest Service: no hobby drones pleaseTEXAS – The Lone Star State Incident Management Team says wherever there are wildfires in Texas, that area becomes a drone no fly zone. According to our news partner KETK, flying hobby drones in areas with wildfires, could get in the way of firefighters doing their job. Making the wildfire larger, more destructive, possibly leading to property loss or death. They also point out, that aircraft used for wildfires, lead planes, airtankers and helicopters, can fly as low as 150 feet. Which is about the same altitude that most hobby drones are flown. The Lone Star State Incident Management Team steps in and helps local authorities when a disaster exceeds its resources and are attached to the Texas A&M Forest Service.



