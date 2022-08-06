Today is Saturday August 06, 2022
Cowboys’ Elliott sees high stakes amid questions over future

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2022 at 4:12 pm
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott knows his days as the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys could be numbered. The two-time rushing champion’s production is down and the guarantees on his $90 million extension are about to run out. Elliott played through a partially torn knee ligament while finishing with a career-worst 59 yards per game last season. That included just 31 yards in a wild-card loss to San Francisco for the NFC East champions. Coach Mike McCarthy says Elliott is still a “rock” for the Cowboys.



