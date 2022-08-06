Today is Saturday August 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texans pay respects to deputy Lorenzo Bustos

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2022 at 6:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texans pay respects to deputy Lorenzo BustosTYLER – On Friday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and hundreds of first responders and citizens from our region gathered to mourn the death of deputy Lorenzo Bustos. According to our news partner KETK, the funeral procession advanced carefully from Green Acres Baptist Church to Deputy Bustos’ final resting place, Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Every vehicle that proceeded down the procession route, did so with lights on, serving as a reminder to the dangers to those who protect us. Bustos died early Friday July 29th during a traffic stop when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was 29 and is survived by his wife Gloria and three young children.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC