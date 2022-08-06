East Texans pay respects to deputy Lorenzo Bustos

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2022 at 6:14 am

TYLER – On Friday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and hundreds of first responders and citizens from our region gathered to mourn the death of deputy Lorenzo Bustos. According to our news partner KETK, the funeral procession advanced carefully from Green Acres Baptist Church to Deputy Bustos’ final resting place, Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Every vehicle that proceeded down the procession route, did so with lights on, serving as a reminder to the dangers to those who protect us. Bustos died early Friday July 29th during a traffic stop when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was 29 and is survived by his wife Gloria and three young children.

Go Back