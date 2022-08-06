Today is Saturday August 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Barr could help young Cowboys star Parsons’ pursuit of sacks

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2022 at 5:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The signing of free agent linebacker Anthony Barr could nudge young star Micah Parsons closer to being primarily a pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys. The club also had depth in mind with the addition of Barr, who’s a four-time Pro Bowler. Barr spent his first eight seasons in Minnesota. He is starting his stint with the Cowboys on the physically unable to perform list. The 30-year-old isn’t injured. The Cowboys are taking a conservative approach in getting him ready for camp practices. Barr and Leighton Vander Esch could free up Parsons to chase the quarterback.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC