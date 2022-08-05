Assistant coach for Arizona Cardinals, facing two domestic battery charges

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 6:33 pm

By JOSH WEINFUSS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have placed running backs coach James Saxon on paid administrative leave as he awaits a court date on domestic battery charges. Saxon was charged May 25 in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.

“We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement on Friday. “The matter is currently under review pursuant to league policies. … We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday said the team was aware of the situation when it happened.

The charges against Saxon stem from an alleged incident May 7 that started with an argument at an Indianapolis-area Costco and continued at the home of the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Saxon’s case is in a holding pattern until Aug. 25, when an attorney conference is scheduled and a trial date could be set.

The Level 6 felony charge (the least serious in Indiana) comes with a sentence range of six months to 2.5 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000. The other charge, a Class A misdemeanor, has a sentencing range of up to a year in prison and a potential fine of up to $5,000.

Saxon has continued to coach for the Cardinals, who opened training camp July 26.

Court records said a warrant was issued for Saxon’s arrest May 25 but was recalled June 8. Saxon posted a $2,000 bond. A week later, June 15, a restraining order was issued during an initial hearing and Saxon was fitted with a GPS monitoring device, although it was removed July 21 against the state’s objections.

Saxon is accused of assaulting the woman in front of two children during an argument at the home that she shares with her mother. According to her account in the probable cause affidavit, Saxon pushed her repeatedly, including one time that caused her to fall into the garage door. At one point during the argument, the woman alleged that James yelled at her, “You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now!”

Saxon was hired by Kingsbury on Feb. 6, 2019. He’s been an assistant coach for 23 seasons and was an NFL player for eight years, playing for three teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Go Back