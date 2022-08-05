At least three dead, several unaccounted for after house fire in Pennsylvania, police say

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 4:00 pm

Richard Williams Photography/Getty Images/Stock

(NESCOPECK, Pa.) -- At least three people are dead and several remain unaccounted for after an intense fire tore through a home in central Pennsylvania on Friday, authorities said.

Crews responding to the early morning fire in Nescopeck could not initially get inside the home due to the flames and heat, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Derek Felsman.

Three bodies have been found so far, with the victims ranging in age from 6 to 70, Felsman said. More fatalities are expected, he said.

Nescopeck volunteer firefighter Harold Baker, one of the first on scene, said 14 people were in the home, many of them family. He has not heard from 10 of them and expects he lost his son and daughter as well as several grandchildren and his father-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

"When we came, pulled up, the whole place was fully involved," Baker told Scranton ABC affiliate WNEP. "We tried to get into them; there wasn't no way we could get into them."

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

ABC News' Leo Mayorga contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back