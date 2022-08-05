A tax-free weekend

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022

TEXAS — Texas will have its sales tax holiday this weekend, Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, the Comptroller’s Office announced. Taxpayers are highly encouraged to take part in this tax-free weekend and support Texas businesses while saving money on purchases that would otherwise be taxed, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from any Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in the state. Qualifying items include: Clothing and footwear, Face masks, Backpacks and School supplies. Special orders can be tax free on qualifying items that need to be ordered, which will not arrive until after the tax free holiday. However, rain check purchases will be taxable. If an item is ordered with a rain check and not paid for during the sales tax holiday, then it will be taxable. Furthermore, additional charges such as delivery, shipping, handling and transportation are officially considered part of the sales price for a given item, meaning that if these added costs bring the total of the item over $100, it will then be taxable.

