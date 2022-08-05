Today is Friday August 05, 2022
Kevin Bacon explains why ‘They/Them’ isn’t your average slasher flick

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 2:20 pm
Josh Stringer/Blumhouse

They/Them, pronounced They-Slash-Them, is a slasher flick with a side of social commentary.

The film stars horror movie veteran Kevin Bacon as the sinister director of a gay conversation camp, where LGBTQ+ teens find themselves being hunted by a mysterious masked killer.

Bacon tells ABC Audio when writer/director John Logan pitched him the role, he was a bit surprised. “He called me up and he said, ‘You know, I actually wrote this part for you in mind,’ and I read it and was like, 'Thanks a lot, pal!'” the actor laughs.

But once he heard Logan’s vision for the story, he was sold.

“​​He really touched me with the notion that he wanted a young person who was feeling outside, who was feeling different, who was feeling bullied or feeling closeted or whatever, to be able to find the movie, and feel a sense of empowerment and maybe see a character that they could relate to up on a screen in a way that hadn't been delivered before,” Bacon explains.

By packaging it in a genre people love – horror – Bacon says he hopes they can reach a wide audience and maybe change some minds.

“Hopefully we reach those kids who I described before, but also hopefully we reach people who do click on it because it is a horror movie and maybe think that maybe gay conversion isn't all that bad, and they can possibly change their mind about this and get a different kind of perspective,” he says. “That would be the real win.”  

They/Them, also starring Theo Germaine, Anna Chlumsky and Carrie Preston, is now streaming on Peacock.

