Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 12:07 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — An economist says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million. The testimony came Friday in front of a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The same jury has already ordered Jones to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis $4.1 million in compensation for defamation. Economist Bernard Pettingill, who was hired by the plaintiffs to study Jones’ net worth, says records show that Jones withdrew $62 million for himself in 2021, when default judgments were issued in lawsuits against him.

