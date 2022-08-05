Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 10:18 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Wedding Season: Two single adults pretend to date to survive a summer filled with weddings, only to fall for each other.

The Sandman: The Master of Dreams haunts people in both their dreaming and waking lives in this new fantasy series.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie: The turtles are back and ready to fight a group of dangerous aliens.

Hulu

Prey: This new film is all about a woman who confronts a highly evolved alien predator 300 years in the past.

Disney+

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation: The galaxy’s favorite heroes go on a much-deserved beach getaway in the new animated special.

Apple TV+

Luck: The unluckiest girl in the world teams up with a crew of magical creatures to turn her fate around in this new animated film.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back