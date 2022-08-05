Today is Friday August 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 8:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BREAKING NEWS: America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession. July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 — an informal definition of recession. But most economists believe the strong jobs market has kept the economy from slipping into a downturn. The American job market has repeatedly defied skeptics this year. Economists had expected only 250,000 new jobs this month.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC