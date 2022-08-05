Today is Friday August 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DETROIT (AP) – Tesla shareholders have approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company’s shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the company’s annual meeting at its factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed a major factory expansion as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year. It currently produces around 1.5 million per year. He said Tesla might announce another factory site this year, and it expects to have about a dozen in the future.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC