Today is Friday August 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ex-Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – A former Dallas-area mayor and a developer were sentenced Thursday to six years each in federal prison for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie. From May 2013 to April 2015, developer Mark Jordan plied then-Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka with money, home renovations, luxury hotel stays, airfares and even a job at one of his companies while she helped him with zoning requests for his apartment projects, according to prosecutors. Eventually, the pair married, after Maczka had an affair with Jordan and divorced her husband. She is now known as Laura Jordan. The Jordans had each faced up to 26 years in prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC