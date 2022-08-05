Today is Friday August 05, 2022
US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2022 at 7:59 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. immigration authorities are planning to issue photo ID cards to immigrants in deportation proceedings. Official say the proposal by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still being developed as a pilot program, but the idea is to slash paper use and help people stay up-to-date on required meetings and court hearings. The cards would be issued for use by the Department of Homeland Security and not as an official federal ID. Critics say they’re concerned about the security of the cards and whether they could be used for other purposes. The Biden administration is seeking $10 million for the so-called ICE Secure Docket Card in a budget proposal for the next fiscal year.



