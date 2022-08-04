Auburn Tigers QB T.J. Finley charged with attempting to elude police

By CHRIS LOW

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested and charged with attempting to elude police, a misdemeanor, on Thursday, the same day Auburn players were scheduled to report to campus for preseason camp.

According to police officials, Finley was released Thursday from the Lee County (Alabama) Detention Center. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said the university is aware of Finley’s situation and confirmed the quarterback was back in the football complex Thursday. The Tigers open practice Friday.

“He was here. He’ll be here tonight, he’ll practice tomorrow. We’re aware of what’s going on,” Harsin said.

According to Finley’s attorney, Davis Whittelsey, the arrest came as a result of traffic violations that stemmed from Finley riding his scooter without a helmet.

“The charges pending against my client are the result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding,” Whittelsey said. “The charges are in the process of being handled in Municipal Court within the city of Auburn as all traffic citations are. As soon as T.J. learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond he signed for himself.”

Finley was competing for the starting quarterback job this preseason. He started in three games a year ago after Bo Nix was injured. Finley started his career at LSU before transferring to Auburn.

Finley worked as the first-team quarterback in the spring. Harsin has yet to announce a starter for the 2022 season, as Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and freshman Holden Geriner are also in the running for the starting job.

Earlier this week, Finley became the first college football player to ink a name, image and likeness deal with online retail giant Amazon.

