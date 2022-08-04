Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 5:59 pm

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) -- Alex Jones has been ordered to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook parents, a jury ordered Thursday.

The conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder was successfully sued by the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre after he claimed that the shooting -- where 20 children and six adults were killed -- was a hoax, a claim he said he now thinks is "100% real."

The parents sued Jones for $150 million. A verdict on punitive damages is expected Friday.

A lawyer representing the Sandy Hook families had said in court on Thursday that he intends to hand over two years' worth of Jones' text messages to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, after they were inadvertently provided to him by Jones' lawyers.

"I've been asked to turn them over. I certainly intend to do that unless you tell me not to," Mark Bankston told the judge, saying he's been asked by the Jan. 6 committee to turn them over.

A source familiar with the matter also told ABC News that the committee and Bankston have been in touch about receiving the messages.

A jury made the determination in Jones' defamation trial Thursday.

Bankston revealed Wednesday that Jones' lawyers mistakenly sent him two years' worth of text messages.

Bankston referenced "intimate messages with Roger Stone" that he said were not "confidential" or "trade secrets." He said that "various federal agencies and law enforcement" contacted him about the information.

"There has been no protection ever asserted over these documents," Bankston said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back