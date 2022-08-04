Keanu Reeves to star in his first TV series, Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 4:39 pm

Photo courtesy of Brian Bowen Smith

ABC Audio has confirmed that Keanu Reeves has just inked a deal to star in and produce his first TV series, and backing him are none other than Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to the streaming service, Devil in the White City "tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious 'Murder Castle' built in the Fair's shadow."

It's not clear which character Reeves will play in the series, which is based on Erik Larson's book of the same name. Variety explains the book had been optioned by DiCaprio in 2010 with an eye toward his playing Holmes in another big-screen collab with Scorsese.

Years before that, the project was to be a vehicle for actor-producer Tom Cruise, but it didn't get off the ground.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back