Lindale ISD Police increase staff for upcoming school year

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 4:29 pm

LINDALE — The Lindale Independent School District announced Thursday that it will be increasing its police staff for the 2022-2023 school year. The district will reportedly have a full time, armed and trained police officer at every campus during the school year. The Lindale ISD Police Department was initially established in 2015 with three officers and with the new staff increase, there will be a total of six officers. The district says that all Lindale ISD Police Officers have completed the Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement class, including training beyond the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) program as a part of our current safety and security standards.

Officers will be equipped with handguns and other firearms, medical supplies and specialized tools to assist in the event of an emergency, including security cameras inside and outside of all schools provide live access to front office staff and police. The district says they work closely with local law enforcement agencies and fire department to coordinate prevention and response activities and perform regular security audits. Lindale ISD Police Officers, the Lindale Police Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Precinct 5 Constables will regularly patrol campuses, according to the school district. The district has also implemented a new program that will allow law enforcement to eat at the campuses for free.

Go Back