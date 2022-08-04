Today is Thursday August 04, 2022
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 3:27 pm
Federal meteorologists say this hurricane season may not be quite as busy as they initially thought, but it should still be more active than normal. Thursday’s updated hurricane outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration trims a storm off some of the high end of predictions. It says there’s a 60% chance of a busier than normal season. In May, NOAA was saying that was 65%. Colorado State University also is cutting back a tad on its hurricane forecast. But experts say that they still expect it to be a busy and potentially dangerous year.



