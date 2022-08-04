‘The View’ adds Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro as permanent co-hosts

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 2:28 pm

ABC/Lou Rocco

Longtime contributor Ana Navarro and former Trump administration staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin were announced Thursday as permanent co-hosts on The View.

This comes as news Sunny Hostin, the show's resident legal analyst, also re-upped her contract to sit alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines.

Griffin is replacing Meghan McCain as the show's conservative voice, though Navarro has also identified as Republican -- despite her outspoken distaste for Republicans like Griffin's former boss, as well as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a statement, The View's executive producer, Brian Teta, said of Navarro, "Ana has made an indelible impact on The View since the first time she joined us at the table. She is a strong, independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny."

Teta said of Griffin, "We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa. She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle."

Backstage, Griffin mentioned this to ABC News, saying, "I think that women's voices are so powerful and having women from totally different backgrounds, you know, speaking out on the issues that oftentimes our politicians even kind of avoid tackling is so important. So I'm so, so excited."

Navarro noted, "It's been a long time coming, but this is the right time in my life, and I think for the show. And it's always a privilege to have a platform like the one The View provides ... And so I'm very thankful to be part of that panel."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back