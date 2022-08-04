‘Blood of My Blood’: STARZ announces ‘Outlander’ prequel series

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 12:58 pm

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander/STARZ

On Wednesday, STARZ announced it's spinning off its successful, time-jumping romantic drama Outlander with a prequel series called Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

ABC Audio has learned the new show will center on the parents of Jamie Fraser, who is played by hunky Scot Sam Heughan in the original show.

The writers' room is getting to work, the network explains, and Diana Gabaldon, the author whose bestselling books inspired the original series, will serve as a consulting producer for the new show.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at STARZ, said in the network's announcement.

"We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began ... We can't wait to see what happens next."

