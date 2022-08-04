Today is Thursday August 04, 2022
Officials say severe drought could take up to a year to recover from

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 1:34 pm
SMITH COUNTY — Officials are saying if we get some rain in East Texas, it could take up to a year to recover from this extreme drought. “We are in severe conditions with the temperatures getting into triple digits and all the gusts of wind we’re getting along with it have made conditions way worse than what they should be,” said Travis Johnson, Smith County EDS 2 firefighter. Extreme drought means East Texas has received substantially less rainfall. We’ve seen more burn bans and mandatory water rations taking effect. This all makes a huge impact on vegetation, livestock and even air quality according to our news partner KETK. It can affect agricultural production like hay and pasture production and forage growth for livestock.

For land and homeowners, drought can impact horticultural growth like desirable trees and plants. On Wednesday, close to 32 acres have burned in both Smith and Henderson counties. To protect your property, it is recommended to water when allowed. Officials are saying it could take up to a year to recover, but what we can do on our part is listen to officials.



