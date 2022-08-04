DOJ announces charges in connection with raid that killed Breonna Taylor

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice on Thursday filed charges against Brett Hankison a former Louisville Metro Police officer who was involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. Hankison has been charged in a two-count indictment for deprivation of rights under color of law.

Separately, former Louisville detective Kelly Goodlett has been charged with conspiracy with another officer, Joshua Jaynes, with allegedly falsifying an affidavit for a search warrant, according to a criminal information filed in federal court in Louisville.

The Justice Department has had a pattern or practice investigation ongoing into the Louisville Police Department since April 2021.

