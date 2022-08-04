‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace vows she’s “my own damn hero” after Warner Bros. axes film

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 9:47 am

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has responded after Warner Bros. made the surprise move to cancel the nearly-completed film.

With a series of pictures and behind-the-scenes videos posted to Instagram, the former In The Heights star seemed to take a defiant tone regarding the decision.

"On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," she expressed.

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!" Grace said. "To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, "my own damn hero!"

Grace also added a page from a Batgirl comic, with the character narrating in part, "I have to find another path....Not a fate that begins and ends on page one."

Meanwhile, Hollywood is still buzzing about Warner Bros. studio's decision to never let the movie see the light of day. While the official reason given has to do with studio leadership and strategy changes, the New York Post reports the film also was testing "in the 30s" out of 100 with audiences, and HBO Max head Casey Bloys "did not want it anywhere near his streaming service."

One source tells the paper, "Of course if it were good they’d release it. They think Batgirl is a super important character, and they can’t stick her in a huge dog."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back