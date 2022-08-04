Fires in East Texas

August 4, 2022

SMITH COUNTY — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road and CR 398 is blocked as of this writing. The grass fire is about two acres.

30-acre wildfire in Henderson County now contained

HENDERSON COUNTY — Several fire departments have contained a wildfire in the Cross Roads area in Henderson County, according to Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. The fire is located close to County Road 1200 and County Road 1201 and is around 30 acres. Some hay bales are also burning. The fire is in precinct 1 and about three miles from Tuesday’s fire. There were also four fires in Henderson County on Tuesday and they burned around 200 acres. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital the same day due to smoke inhalation.

Henderson County declares Local State of Disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County firefighters have responded to more than 40 fires this week alone and 134 for the month of July. “It doesn’t take much to spark a wildfire that could result in lose of land, property, and unfortunately could result in lost of life as well,” said Billy Cannon, Assistant Chief of the Southside Volunteer Fire Department. County Judge Wade McKinney signed a declaration declaring a Local State of Disaster in Henderson County on Thursday. The declaration comes because of the extended drought and rash of wildfires the county is currently experiencing. “I think it’s going to be a good thing for the county. It heightens the awareness of the citizens in the county,” said Cannon. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is maintained by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service and is used to determine fire potential. The average KBDI value in Henderson County today was 712 with a high of 746. A burn ban is indicated when the KBDI is 575. According to the declaration the KBDI value for Henderson County is now within the highest range of the index, indicating a severe drought and increased wildfire occurrence. “Our first responders are reaching their limit,” Judge McKinney said. “Day and night they are working to protect life and property from these fires. We all need to work to limit the demand for their services.”

