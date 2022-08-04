Today is Thursday August 04, 2022
Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2022 at 4:45 am
TOLAR (AP) – One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with burns to 10% of his body. Elsewhere, s Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman said Wednesday that a fire on the Hays-Blanco county line about 30 miles west of Austin has destroyed three homes and an occupied trailer and blackened 800 acres. It’s 60% contained. A fire 60 miles west of Austin has burned 1,400 acres and is 25% uncontained but has burned no homes. Fire crews have that fire 60% contained.



