Amtrak train hits semi-truck in Maryland, no one injured

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 7:51 pm
(ROCKVILLE, M.D.) -- An Amtrak train departing from Washington, D.C., collided with a semi-truck in Maryland Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. in Rockville, Maryland, when the vehicle "obstructed the track" and "came into contact with the train," Amtrak said in a statement.

None of the 142 passengers and crew aboard Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 were injured, Amtrak said. The train was en route to Chicago.

Amtrak said it's working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

The railroad service has had other high-profile, sometimes fatal, incidents, in the last year.

In June, an Amtrak train crashed into a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, killing four people and injuring 150.

Also, in June, another train, this time in Brentwood, California, slammed into a car, killing three people and seriously injuring two others, including a child.

An Amtrak train derailed in northern Montana, killing three people and injuring dozens of people in September 2021. Multiple passengers filed federal lawsuits against Amtrak and the operator of the railroad tracks for negligence.

ABC News' Amanda Maile, Bill Hutchinson, Mark Osborne, Melissa Gaffney, Teddy Grant, Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

