Today is Wednesday August 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jennifer Coolidge jokes playing the MILF in ‘American Pie’ got her “play” in real life

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 5:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

(NOTE CONTENT) Thanks to the teen sex comedy American Pie, actress Jennifer Coolidge will forever be linked to the acronym MILF, or mom I'd like to ... couple with.

She played Stifler's Mom, Jeanine, in the blockbuster, before moving to movies like Legally Blonde. She was a regular cast member on Two Broke Girls through the show's run.

The actress now stars in HBO's acclaimed dramedy The White Lotus.

However, playing the person who brought that naughty acronym into the mainstream has other advantages, she seemingly jokes to Variety. "I got a lot of 'play' playing a MILF," she tells the trade, straight-faced. "I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie."

"There were so many benefits of doing that movie," she adds. "There would have been, like, 200 people that I ... never would have slept with," Coolidge says.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC