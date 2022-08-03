Season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ hitting Disney+ September 19

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 3:30 pm

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth -- ABC/Adrienne Raque

The hit reality competition show Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Last month, it was announced that Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro would be co-hosting DWTS with America's Next Top Model's Tyra Banks, who became the show's first solo host in 2020. Banks is also a co-executive producer on the show.

This won't be Ribeiro's first time in the ballroom. In 2014, Ribeiro won the mirror ball trophy on the show with pro Witney Carson.

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially rejoin this tight-knit family as co-host," Ribeiro said in a statement.

On this season of DWTS, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges.

Good Morning America will exclusively reveal the cast for DWTS season 31 on September 8.

