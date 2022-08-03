Today is Wednesday August 03, 2022
School districts struggle to hire bus drivers

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 1:15 pm
School districts struggle to hire bus driversARP – Arp ISD has struggled to fill bus driver seats these past few years according to our news partner KETK. The type of training is expensive and to help out, the coaches and the principal of Arp High School volunteered. “It’s kind of unique, get to interact with kids and see them in a different way and I can see them in a different light. And you can meet kids from other campuses, but it all comes down to helping whenever I can,” said Principal Mike Miller. Arp ISD hired more drivers but are still having volunteers as a backup. Henderson ISD struggled with hiring bus drivers a few years ago and when they looked at other districts, they raised their wages and now have more than enough drivers. Arp ISD said they are looking to become a training facility and pay for future bus drivers. They also hope to raise the rates.



