‘Stranger Things” writers starting work on season five

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 11:07 am

Netflix

If you're a Stranger Things fan, you've probably just recovered from the show's fourth season finale -- but now, there's some news that might have you hyperventilating all over again.

In a post on their official Twitter account, the writers for the Netflix phenomenon showed a photo of a white board, blank save for one critical element: A hand-drawn logo reading "Stranger Things 5."

While revealing absolutely nothing else, the post has been "liked" nearly 700,000 times in less than 24 hours, as of this story.

The show's fifth season will be its last, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously said. While that whiteboard may have been blank, the Duffer Bros. know how the story of Eleven and her pals will end: "We do feel good about the ending," Matt Duffer told Collider.

"I'm insecure about a lot of things, but I feel like this ending feels good."

Further, the pair told The Wrap that the wrap-up is emotional -- at least according to the executives they briefed about it.

Ross explained, "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, 'Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now,' and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is Netflix's second-most popular show ever: Season four saw 1.4 billion hours viewed, bested only by Squid Game's 1.7 billion.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back