Today is Wednesday August 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 11:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementiaHENDERSON — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton). According to our news partner KETK, Pemberton was last seen on Monday, August 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state. If you have seen her or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC