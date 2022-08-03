Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 11:09 am

HENDERSON — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton). According to our news partner KETK, Pemberton was last seen on Monday, August 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state. If you have seen her or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.

