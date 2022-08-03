In Brief: ‘Atlanta’ drops trailer for final season, and more

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2022 at 7:46 am

FX has ordered The Veil, a new limited series thriller, for Hulu, starring The Handmaid’s Tale's Elisabeth Moss. Per FX, the thriller "explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost"...

FX also announced on Tuesday that The 11th season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story will premiere this fall, according to Variety. The horror anthology series, which debuted in 2011 and often includes recurring players Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman, among others, has been renewed through season 13 at FX. Season 10, billed as American Horror Story: Double Feature, was split into two stories: “Red Tide” and “Death Valley,” which concluded last October...

Freeform has renewed Good Trouble for a fifth season, according to Variety. The drama series stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez respectively as recently-graduated sisters Callie and Mariana, two 20-somethings who navigate love, sex and the complicated relationships in a new city. The series also stars Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig...

The trailer for Atlanta's fourth and final season dropped on Tuesday. Following season three, which took place almost entirely in Europe, the FX series returns to Atlanta for its upcoming season. “I think it explores people more than we have before because I feel like we are right now kind of living in a time where you just don’t give people the benefit of the doubt,” the show's creator and star, Donald Glover, said at the Television Critics Association press tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back