‘Bachelorette’ contestant Hayden apologizes to Gabby and Rachel for ‘complete lapse of judgement’

Hayden Markowitz is taking accountability for his actions.

The Bachelorette contestant was eliminated during Monday night's episode after it was found out that he made some vulgar comments about Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, including referring to them as "b******."

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old penned a lengthy apology, that began, "For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment."

"I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable," he continued. "I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions."

Hayden went on to say that he takes "full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments" and said that he does respect both Gabby and Rachel.



"I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life," he admitted. "Despite how everything transpired, it was an amazing experience that I will never forget and will learn from."

"I wish Gabby and Rachel all the best and hope they can accept my apology!" Hayden concluded.

Hayden, who was Team Rachel, was eliminated during Monday night's episode.

