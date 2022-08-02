Yankees ship struggling Joey Gallo to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

In exchange for Gallo, the Yankees received Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter.

Gallo, a two-time All-Star — including last season, when he was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Texas Rangers — has struggled badly this season. Although he has 12 home runs and 24 RBIs, he has a .159 average and has struck out 106 times in 233 at-bats.

The AL East-leading Yankees, with Gallo’s struggles in mind, acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals last week.

Gallo, 28, likely would represent outfield insurance for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are currently without Chris Taylor, who is sidelined with a fracture to his left foot.

Beeter, a 23-year-old right-hander, is 0-3 with a 5.75 ERA in 18 appearances (16 starts) for Tulsa this season.

