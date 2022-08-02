Today is Tuesday August 02, 2022
Yankees ship struggling Joey Gallo to Los Angeles Dodgers

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 6:36 pm
By ESPN.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

In exchange for Gallo, the Yankees received Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter.

Gallo, a two-time All-Star — including last season, when he was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Texas Rangers — has struggled badly this season. Although he has 12 home runs and 24 RBIs, he has a .159 average and has struck out 106 times in 233 at-bats.

The AL East-leading Yankees, with Gallo’s struggles in mind, acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals last week.

Gallo, 28, likely would represent outfield insurance for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are currently without Chris Taylor, who is sidelined with a fracture to his left foot.

Beeter, a 23-year-old right-hander, is 0-3 with a 5.75 ERA in 18 appearances (16 starts) for Tulsa this season.



