Braves beef up bullpen, acquire closer Raisel Iglesias from Los Angeles Angels

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 6:33 pm

By ESPN.com

Closer Raisel Iglesias has been traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Atlanta Braves, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The move further reinforces the Braves’ bullpen after the team traded reliever Will Smith to the Houston Astros on Monday for starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi.

Iglesias will likely set up Braves closer Kenley Jansen but can also fill the closer role on days Jansen isn’t available to pitch.

Iglesias, 32, is signed through the 2025 season with annual salaries of $16 million in each season.

The right-hander is 2-6 with 16 saves and a 4.04 ERA this season and has 48 strikeouts in 35⅔ innings pitched.

The defending World Series champion Braves are in second place in the NL East standings but also occupy the NL’s top wild-card spot.

