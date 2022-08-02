‘Batgirl’ gets her wings clipped at Warner Bros.

In a surprise move, Warner Bros. has shelved its nearly completed Batgirl film. According to The Wrap, the cost-cutting measure comes after Discovery's acquisition of WarnerMedia and an attempt to get its caped crusaders in order.

The film starred In the Heights' Leslie Grace as the title character and her alter-ego, Barbara Gordon, as well as J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, her father. Michael Keaton was to reprise as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Keaton will still appear in the forthcoming The Flash film, starring Ezra Miller, however.

The Wrap reports Batgirl was initially bound for HBO Max and also a possible theatrical release. But with a budget that swelled to $90 million, it was too expensive for the small screen and looked too small screen for the big screen. Insiders put it bluntly to the trade: "The movie simply did not work."

As ABC Audio has reported, Brendan Fraser was playing the heavy, a villain known as Firefly.

Batgirl was being directed by Bad Boys for Life's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who recently won raves for backing the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel.

