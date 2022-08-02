Today is Tuesday August 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


20-acre fire causes emergency evacuation in Wood County

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 5:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20-acre fire causes emergency evacuation in Wood CountyWOOD COUNTY – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% contained. FM 2088 east of FM 2869 is closed. Fire evacuation has commenced to anyone on the east side of Horseshoe Bend. If you know anyone in Horseshoe Bend or the area around it officials ask that you please let them know.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC