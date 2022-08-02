Today is Tuesday August 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chris Rock getting animated with ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 2:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Chris Rock is taking his four-season sitcom Everybody Hates Chris to the world of animation.

MTV Entertainment Studios announced a "reimagined" version of the award-winning show, bound for both Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

As before, the show will follow Rock's teen years, with the legendary comedian and Fargo star lending his voice as narrator.

The late-1980s, Brooklyn-set show will be produced by Rock and King of the Hill and South Park veteran Sanjay Shah.

The series will join a growing slate of adult animated shows for MTV Entertainment Studios, including South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head.

Also in the works is Jodie, an animated spin-off movie of the iconic Daria series, with black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the titular role.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC