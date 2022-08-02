Jake Gyllenhaal to succeed Patrick Swayze in ‘Road House’ reboot for Amazon Studios

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 12:28 pm

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Road House, the cult classic in which Patrick Swayze played a psychology degree-holding hombre who also happens to be the best bouncer in the world, is getting a reboot led by Jake Gyllenhaal.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Doug Liman, director of Swingers, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and the Tom Cruise sci-fi epic Edge of Tomorrow, is calling the shots for Amazon Studios.

Produced by the Lethal Weapon and Die Hard films' Joel Silver -- who backed the 1989 original -- the movie will also star No Time to Die's Billy Magnussen, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo from Amazon's upcoming A League of Their Own reboot and Broad City's Arturo Castro.

Amazon Studios teases this iteration will have Gyllenhaal playing "a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise."

For his part, Liman said, "I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

Production gets underway in the Dominican Republic this month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back